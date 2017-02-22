Desjardins Raises Bombardier, Inc. (BBD.B) Price Target to C$2.75

Bombardier, Inc. (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target lifted by Desjardins from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a report issued on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their target price on Bombardier from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. increased their target price on Bombardier from C$2.07 to C$2.40 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. CSFB increased their target price on Bombardier from C$2.56 to C$2.84 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America Corp upgraded Bombardier from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Bombardier from C$1.55 to C$1.75 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.53.

About Bombardier

Bombardier Inc is a manufacturer of transportation equipment, such as business and commercial aircraft, aircraft structural components and rail transportation equipment and systems, and is a provider of related services. The Company operates through four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation.

