Desjardins Cuts CI Financial Corp (CIX) Price Target to C$27.00

CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

CIX has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays PLC increased their price target on shares of CI Financial Corp from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of CI Financial Corp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of CI Financial Corp in a research report on Friday, November 4th. RBC Capital Markets lowered shares of CI Financial Corp from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CI Financial Corp from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CI Financial Corp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$29.00.

Shares of CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) opened at 27.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95. CI Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $23.52 and a 12 month high of $30.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.41.

In related news, Director Barry Huntly Gordon sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.50, for a total transaction of C$855,000.00.

CI Financial Corp Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. (CI) is a wealth management and investment fund company. The Company is engaged in management, marketing, distribution and administration of mutual funds, segregated funds, exchange-traded funds, structured products and other fee-earning investment products for Canadian investors. CI operates through two segments: Asset Management and Asset Administration.

