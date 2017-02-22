Der Colff Rasmus Van Sells 2,040 Shares of Guidance Software, Inc. (GUID) Stock

Guidance Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUID) CAO Der Colff Rasmus Van sold 2,040 shares of Guidance Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $14,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 180,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,211.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Der Colff Rasmus Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 13th, Der Colff Rasmus Van sold 3,043 shares of Guidance Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $20,661.97.

On Monday, February 6th, Der Colff Rasmus Van sold 3,649 shares of Guidance Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $25,287.57.

Guidance Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUID) opened at 7.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.45. Guidance Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The company’s market cap is $215.56 million.

Guidance Software (NASDAQ:GUID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Guidance Software had a negative return on equity of 953.92% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $29.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.76 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Guidance Software, Inc. will post $0.32 EPS for the current year.

This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/der-colff-rasmus-van-sells-2040-shares-of-guidance-software-inc-guid-stock.html.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tensile Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidance Software by 0.4% in the third quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,356,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidance Software by 153.7% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Guidance Software by 9.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidance Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidance Software during the third quarter worth approximately $278,000. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GUID has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Guidance Software in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidance Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Imperial Capital upgraded Guidance Software from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.75 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Guidance Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark Co. lifted their target price on Guidance Software from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.42.

About Guidance Software

Guidance Software, Inc is a technology company. The Company is a provider of endpoint investigation solutions for cybersecurity analytics, security incident response, e-discovery, data privacy and forensic analysis. The Company has five segments, which include Products, Subscription, Professional services, Training and Maintenance.

