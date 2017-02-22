Delta Natural Gas Company, Inc. (dgas) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Delta Natural Gas Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:dgas) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.207 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Shares of Delta Natural Gas Company (NASDAQ:DGAS) opened at 30.61 on Wednesday. Delta Natural Gas Company has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $31.29. The stock has a market cap of $218.04 million, a PE ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.16 and its 200-day moving average is $25.69.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Natural Gas Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Natural Gas Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Delta Natural Gas Company Company Profile

Delta Natural Gas Company, Inc distributes or transports natural gas to approximately 36,000 customers. The Company’s segments include regulated segment and non-regulated segment. Through regulated segment, the Company distributes natural gas to its retail customers in approximately 23 rural counties.

