Delphi Energy Corp. (DEE) Earns “Underperform” Rating from Scotiabank

Scotiabank reissued their underperform rating on shares of Delphi Energy Corp. (TSE:DEE) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a C$1.30 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DEE. GMP Securities cut shares of Delphi Energy Corp. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised their target price on shares of Delphi Energy Corp. from C$2.35 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Delphi Energy Corp. has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$1.51.

Delphi Energy Corp. (TSE:DEE) opened at 1.69 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $262.80 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27. Delphi Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $1.79.

About Delphi Energy Corp.

Delphi Energy Corp. (Delphi) is a Canada-based company engaged in the acquisition for and exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids in western Canada. The Company’s operations are principally concentrated in Northwest Alberta at Bigstone, which is in the Deep Basin of Northwest Alberta.

