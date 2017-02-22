Delphi Energy Corp. (DEE) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated their strong-buy rating on shares of Delphi Energy Corp. (TSE:DEE) in a report released on Friday. They currently have a C$2.75 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DEE. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Delphi Energy Corp. from C$0.95 to C$1.10 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. GMP Securities lowered shares of Delphi Energy Corp. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$1.51.

Delphi Energy Corp. (TSE:DEE) opened at 1.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average is $1.27. Delphi Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $1.79. The stock’s market capitalization is $262.80 million.

About Delphi Energy Corp.

Delphi Energy Corp. (Delphi) is a Canada-based company engaged in the acquisition for and exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids in western Canada. The Company’s operations are principally concentrated in Northwest Alberta at Bigstone, which is in the Deep Basin of Northwest Alberta.

