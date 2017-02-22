Deere & Company (DE) Lifted to Hold at Vetr Inc.

Vetr upgraded shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday. Vetr currently has $106.68 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an outperform rating and set a $121.50 price objective (up previously from $101.50) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Longbow Research upgraded Deere & Company from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deere & Company from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded Deere & Company from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Deere & Company from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.21.

Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) opened at 109.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.73. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $74.91 and a 52-week high of $112.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.13.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company earned $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post $4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

In other news, insider Max A. Guinn sold 36,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $3,747,221.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,427 shares in the company, valued at $5,705,655.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James M. Field sold 49,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $5,079,839.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,847,247.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 505.3% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 451,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,568,000 after buying an additional 376,688 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $2,987,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 97.5% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 428,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,612,000 after buying an additional 211,784 shares during the last quarter. Pastel & Associes SA bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $12,030,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $5,121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company is engaged in equipment operations. The Company is engaged in providing financial services. The Company operates through three business segments: agriculture and turf, construction and forestry, and financial services. The agriculture and turf segment manufactures and distributes a line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

