Daktronics, Inc. (DAKT) Trading Down 6.1% After Earnings Miss

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) was down 6.1% during trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $7.84 and last traded at $9.49, with a volume of 970,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. The business earned $115.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.07 million. Daktronics had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 1.64%. Daktronics’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DAKT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Daktronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Singular Research initiated coverage on Daktronics in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (up previously from $9.50) on shares of Daktronics in a research note on Saturday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

In other news, Director James B. Morgan sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $133,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,389,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,823,457.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Morgan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $79,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,379,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,592,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,800 shares of company stock valued at $527,794. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Daktronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,655,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Daktronics by 3.4% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 154,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Daktronics by 8.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 613,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after buying an additional 48,314 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Daktronics by 3.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 186,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in Daktronics by 34.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 55,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 14,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.84 million, a P/E ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 1.41.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc is a supplier of electronic scoreboards, electronic display systems, digital messaging solutions, software and services for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. The Company operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

