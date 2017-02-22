Neenah Paper, Inc. (NYSE:NP) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Neenah Paper in a report released on Friday. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover now forecasts that the firm will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.14. DA Davidson has a “Hold” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Neenah Paper’s Q2 2017 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Neenah Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

“DA Davidson Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Neenah Paper, Inc. (NP)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/da-davidson-equities-analysts-lower-earnings-estimates-for-neenah-paper-inc-np.html.

Shares of Neenah Paper (NYSE:NP) opened at 76.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.36. Neenah Paper has a 52 week low of $59.00 and a 52 week high of $90.22.

Neenah Paper (NYSE:NP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.32. The firm earned $220.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.85 million. Neenah Paper had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 7.12%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neenah Paper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Neenah Paper by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Neenah Paper by 15.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neenah Paper by 85.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Neenah Paper by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John P. O’donnell sold 36,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $3,171,458.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,643.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John P. O’donnell sold 28,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $2,420,587.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,998.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,701 shares of company stock valued at $9,697,199 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Neenah Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Neenah Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Neenah Paper Company Profile

Neenah Paper, Inc has two principal operations, technical products business, and fine paper and packaging business. The Company’s segments consist of Technical Products, Fine Paper and Packaging, and Other. The technical products business is an international producer of fiber-formed, coated and/or saturated specialized media, which includes filtration media (Filtration), tape and abrasives backings products (Backings), and durable label and specialty substrate products (Specialty).

