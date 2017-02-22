Cytori Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. is discovering and developing proprietary cell-based therapeutics utilizing adult stem and regenerative cells derived from adipose tissue, also known as fat. The Company’s preclinical investigational therapies target cardiovascular disease, spine and orthopedic conditions, gastrointestinal disorders, and new approaches for aesthetic and reconstructive surgery. To facilitate processing and delivery of adipose stem and regenerative cells, Cytori has developed its proprietary Celution System to isolate and concentrate a patient’s own stem and regenerative cells in about an hour. This system will dramatically improve the speed in which personalized cell-based therapies can be delivered to patients. “

CYTX has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Cytori Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Cytori Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Cytori Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTX) opened at 1.75 on Monday. The stock’s market cap is $35.88 million. Cytori Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $5.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average of $1.79.

“Cytori Therapeutics Inc (CYTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/cytori-therapeutics-inc-cytx-stock-rating-lowered-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cytori Therapeutics stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Cytori Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTX) by 9,659.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,277 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.38% of Cytori Therapeutics worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cytori Therapeutics

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc (Cytori) is a biotechnology company engaged in the development of treatments and devices for a range of disorders using cells as a key part of the therapy. The Company develops cellular therapeutics formulated and optimized for specific diseases and medical conditions and related products.

