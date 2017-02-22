CyberOptics Corporation (CYBE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “CyberOptics Corporation is a leading provider of sensors and inspection systems that provide process yield and through-put improvement solutions for the global electronic assembly and semiconductor capital equipment markets. The Company’s products are deployed on production lines that manufacture surface mount technology circuit boards and semiconductor process equipment. By increasing productivity and product quality, our sensors and inspection systems enable electronics manufacturers to strengthen their competitive positions in highly price-sensitive markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, they conduct worldwide operations through facilities in North America, Asia and Europe. “

CYBE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of CyberOptics Corporation from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Dougherty & Co increased their price target on shares of CyberOptics Corporation from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Shares of CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) opened at 38.80 on Friday. CyberOptics Corporation has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $41.18. The company has a market capitalization of $267.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30 and a beta of -0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.88 and its 200 day moving average is $26.92.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Clay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CyberOptics Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in CyberOptics Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,866,000. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CyberOptics Corporation by 65.3% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management purchased a new stake in CyberOptics Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,377,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in CyberOptics Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $918,000. 40.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CyberOptics Corporation

