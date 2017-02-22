Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (CTRP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning. They currently have $51.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ctrip.com International, Ltd. is a leading travel service provider of hotel accommodations, airline tickets and packaged-tours in China. Ctrip aggregates information on hotels and flights and enables customers to make informed and cost-effective hotel and flight bookings. Ctrip targets primarily business and leisure travelers in China who do not travel in group. These travelers form a traditionally under-served yet fast-growing segment of the China travel industry. Ctrip has experienced substantial growth and become one of the best-known travel brands in China. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CTRP. HSBC Holdings plc raised shares of Ctrip.com International from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Brean Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ctrip.com International in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ctrip.com International in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Ctrip.com International in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Ctrip.com International in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a market perform rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ctrip.com International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.49.

Ctrip.com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) opened at 47.06 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $22.26 billion. Ctrip.com International has a one year low of $37.36 and a one year high of $49.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.63 and its 200 day moving average is $44.29.

Ctrip.com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm earned $836 million during the quarter. Ctrip.com International had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ctrip.com International will post ($0.61) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Guardian Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ctrip.com International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. now owns 1,830,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,229,000 after buying an additional 25,332 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ctrip.com International by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Ctrip.com International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $367,000. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its stake in shares of Ctrip.com International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 113,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ctrip.com International by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,010,000 after buying an additional 75,972 shares during the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ctrip.com International Company Profile

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (Ctrip) is a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and corporate travel management in China. The Company aggregates hotel and transportation information to enable business and leisure travelers to make bookings. It helps leisure travelers book tour packages and guided tours, and helps corporate clients manage their travel requirements.

