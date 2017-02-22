Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “$55.00” Price Target for Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)

Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DKS. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dick’s Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. MKM Partners restated a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Dick’s Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets upped their price target on Dick’s Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.84.

Shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) opened at 50.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.65. Dick’s Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $62.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Dick’s Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Dick’s Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Dick’s Sporting Goods by 0.6% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 15,917 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Dick’s Sporting Goods by 10.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in Dick’s Sporting Goods by 1.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 13,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Dick’s Sporting Goods by 7.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dick’s Sporting Goods by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 71,796 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc is an omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an assortment of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories in its specialty retail stores in the eastern United States. The Company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream and other specialty concept stores, as well as e-commerce Websites at www.DICKS.com, www.golfgalaxy.com, www.fieldandstreamshop.com and www.caliastudio.com.

