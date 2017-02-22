Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has $56.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $58.55. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 31st. Finally, Vetr lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a sell rating to a strong sell rating and set a $48.64 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.11.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) opened at 58.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.01. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $43.55 and a 1-year high of $59.01. The company has a market capitalization of $292.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The company earned $21.60 billion during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 23.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post $4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Trent Capital Management Inc. NC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Counsel LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Coconut Grove Bank raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 54.9% in the third quarter. Coconut Grove Bank now owns 2,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.5% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a financial services company, which offers banking, insurance, trust and investments, mortgage banking, investment banking, retail banking, brokerage, and consumer and commercial finance. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

