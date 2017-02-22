Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give The Carlyle Group L.P. (CG) a $20.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $20.00 target price on The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. raised The Carlyle Group L.P. from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Carlyle Group L.P. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Carlyle Group L.P. presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.71.

Shares of The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) opened at 16.20 on Thursday. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.37 billion. The Carlyle Group L.P. has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $17.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.88.

The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $575.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.14 million. The Carlyle Group L.P. had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group L.P. will post $1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. The Carlyle Group L.P.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,000.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group L.P. by 15.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,148,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,589,000 after buying an additional 545,428 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group L.P. by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,876,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,564,000 after buying an additional 434,263 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group L.P. by 3.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,607,000 after buying an additional 56,868 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group L.P. by 134.9% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,002,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,616,000 after buying an additional 575,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group L.P. during the second quarter valued at $15,171,000. 41.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group L.P.

The Carlyle Group L.P. is a diversified multi-product global alternative asset management firm. The Company advises on a range of investment funds and other investment vehicles that invests across a range of industries, geographies, asset classes and investment strategies, and seeks to deliver returns for its fund investors.

