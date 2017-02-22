Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Melco Crown Entertainment Limited (MPEL) a $23.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $23.00 price target on Melco Crown Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MPEL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America Corp raised Melco Crown Entertainment Limited from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $22.30 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Vetr downgraded Melco Crown Entertainment Limited from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $19.43 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an outperform rating on shares of Melco Crown Entertainment Limited in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melco Crown Entertainment Limited from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reissued a buy rating on shares of Melco Crown Entertainment Limited in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.65.

Shares of Melco Crown Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MPEL) opened at 16.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.64 and a beta of 2.11. Melco Crown Entertainment Limited has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average of $16.41.

Melco Crown Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MPEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.00. The business earned $1.19 billion during the quarter. Melco Crown Entertainment Limited had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Melco Crown Entertainment Limited will post $0.50 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a boost from Melco Crown Entertainment Limited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Melco Crown Entertainment Limited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GRATRY & Co LLC purchased a new position in Melco Crown Entertainment Limited during the third quarter valued at $179,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD purchased a new position in Melco Crown Entertainment Limited during the second quarter valued at $181,000. Delta Lloyd NV purchased a new position in Melco Crown Entertainment Limited during the third quarter valued at $263,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new position in Melco Crown Entertainment Limited during the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Melco Crown Entertainment Limited during the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Institutional investors own 32.19% of the company’s stock.

About Melco Crown Entertainment Limited

Melco Crown Entertainment Limited is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. The Company is principally engaged in the gaming and hospitality business in Asia and its principal operating and developmental activities occur in over two geographic areas, which include Macau and the Philippines.

