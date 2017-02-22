Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Deere & Company (DE) a $132.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price target on Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Vetr downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $101.70 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $121.50 price target (up previously from $101.50) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Longbow Research raised shares of Deere & Company from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Deere & Company from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.21.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) opened at 109.61 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $74.91 and a 12-month high of $112.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.31 and its 200 day moving average is $94.13. The company has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. Deere & Company had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post $4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.90%.

In related news, insider James M. Field sold 49,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $5,079,839.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,847,247.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Max A. Guinn sold 36,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $3,747,221.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,705,655.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Deere & Company by 505.3% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 451,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,568,000 after buying an additional 376,688 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $2,987,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 97.5% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 428,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,612,000 after buying an additional 211,784 shares during the period. Pastel & Associes SA acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $12,030,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $5,121,000. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company is engaged in equipment operations. The Company is engaged in providing financial services. The Company operates through three business segments: agriculture and turf, construction and forestry, and financial services. The agriculture and turf segment manufactures and distributes a line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

