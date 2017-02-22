Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday. They currently have $188.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc., formerly CBRL Group, Inc., is principally engaged in the operation and development of the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store restaurant and retail concept. The format of Cracker Barrel stores consists of a rustic, old country-store design with a separate retail area offering a variety of decorative and functional items featuring rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts and toys, apparel, cookware and foods, including various old fashioned candies and jellies. “

CBRL has been the topic of several other reports. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Argus raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $165.61.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) opened at 160.38 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $130.15 and a 12-month high of $175.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.19 and a 200 day moving average of $152.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.40.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.05. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 34.26%. The business had revenue of $772.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post $8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Sandra B. Cochran sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total transaction of $4,921,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 129,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,309,274.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,191. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $6,891,000. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $623,000. CAMG Solamere Management LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 232,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,862,000 after buying an additional 20,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc is engaged in the operation and development of the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept (Cracker Barrel). The Company’s segments include Restaurant and Retail. As of September 19, 2016, the Company operated 640 Cracker Barrel stores in 43 states. The format of its stores consists of a rustic old country-store design offering a restaurant menu that features home-style country food and a range of decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts and toys, apparel, cookware and foods.

