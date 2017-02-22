Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has $9.75 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cousins Properties reported fourth-quarter 2016 adjusted funds from operations (FFO) per share of $0.15, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Moreover, over the past three months, shares of the company outperformed the Zacks categorized REIT and Equity Trust – Other industry. Also, in the past seven days, the first-quarter 2017 estimates moved up. The company owns an unmatched portfolio of Class A office assets located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Notably, in Oct 2016, the company closed the merger with Parkway Properties and spun-off the Houston-based assets of the combined company into a publicly-traded REIT. This move was a strategic fit as it aided the company in boosting its portfolio with premium properties and helped it exit the Houston office market, crippled by the decline in oil prices. However, stiff competition and hike in interest rate remain concerns for the company.”

Shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) opened at 8.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.06. Cousins Properties has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $11.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average is $7.95.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.16. The company earned $114.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.16 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the third quarter worth $108,000. Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the third quarter worth $132,000. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 38.0% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the second quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Incorporated (Cousins) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on development, acquisition, leasing and property management. The Company’s investment strategy is to purchase Class A office assets or locate opportunistic development or redevelopment projects in its core markets to which it can add value through relationships, capital, or market expertise.

