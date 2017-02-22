Costamare Inc (CMRE) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costamare Inc (NYSE:CMRE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Costamare Inc. operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies. The Company deploys its containership fleet principally under multi-year time charters with leading liner companies that operate regularly scheduled routes between large commercial ports. It also provides a range of shipping services, such as technical support and maintenance, insurance consulting, financial and accounting services. Costamare Inc. is headquartered in Athens, Greece. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Costamare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Costamare from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Costamare in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Costamare from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Costamare from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costamare presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.59.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) opened at 6.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $497.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average is $7.13. Costamare has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $11.00.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company earned $110.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.51 million. Costamare had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Costamare will post $0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Costamare’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Horizon Kinetics LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costamare by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics LLC now owns 164,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 44,909 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costamare by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 288,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 133,288 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Costamare by 410.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 375,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 302,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000. Institutional investors own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare Inc (Costamare) is an international owner of containerships. The Company provides marine transportation services by chartering its container vessels to liner operators under long, medium and short-term time charters. The Company has a fleet of approximately 70 containerships with a total capacity of over 467,000 20-foot equivalent unit (TEU), including approximately 10 newbuilds on order.

