Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (CSOD) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has $47.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive learning and talent management solution delivered as software-as-a-service (SaaS). Solutions offered by the Company include five integrated platforms for learning management, enterprise social networking, performance management, succession planning and extended enterprise. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is based in California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CSOD. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stephens set a $37.00 target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.27.

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) opened at 43.75 on Thursday. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 1-year low of $26.55 and a 1-year high of $47.75. The company’s market capitalization is $2.46 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.72 and a 200-day moving average of $41.74.

In related news, Director Harold W. Burlingame sold 1,500 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $62,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harold W. Burlingame sold 1,000 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.87, for a total transaction of $41,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,609.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSOD. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,760,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the second quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Airain ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,596,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,883,000 after buying an additional 90,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc (Cornerstone) is a provider of talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). Cornerstone’s Enterprise and Mid-Market solution is a cloud-based suite that addresses needs throughout the entire employee lifecycle, from recruitment, onboarding, training and collaboration, to performance management, compensation, succession planning and analytics.

