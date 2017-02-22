Cormark Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (IAG)

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) – Analysts at Cormark boosted their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now anticipates that the firm will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.15. Cormark also issued estimates for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser.’s Q3 2017 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $5.44 EPS.

IAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$51.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$56.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$54.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$55.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, CSFB restated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$57.73.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) opened at 57.99 on Monday. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. has a 52-week low of $35.39 and a 52-week high of $59.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.77 and its 200-day moving average is $51.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.17.

