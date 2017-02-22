Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) Raised to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) from a c rating to a b rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CPA. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised Copa Holdings, from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Vetr lowered Copa Holdings, from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $102.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research raised Copa Holdings, from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup Inc. raised Copa Holdings, from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued a market perform rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Copa Holdings, in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.11.

Copa Holdings, (NYSE:CPA) opened at 105.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.55. Copa Holdings, has a one year low of $48.57 and a one year high of $106.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Copa Holdings,’s payout ratio is 35.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Copa Holdings, during the fourth quarter worth $11,186,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Copa Holdings, by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Copa Holdings, during the fourth quarter worth $1,313,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Copa Holdings, by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Copa Holdings, by 1,193.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after buying an additional 56,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Copa Holdings, Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA is a provider of airline passenger and cargo service through its principal operating subsidiaries, Compania Panamena de Aviacion, S. A. (Copa Airlines) and AeroRepublica, S. A. (Copa Colombia). The Company operates through air transportation segment. Copa Airlines operates from its position located in the Republic of Panama.

