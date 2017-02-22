Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “CONTINENTAL RESOURCES is a crude-oil concentrated, independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company with operations in the Rocky Mountain, Mid-Continent and Gulf Coast regions of the United States. The Company focuses its operations in large new and developing plays where horizontal drilling, advanced fracture stimulation and enhanced recovery technologies provide the means to economically develop and produce oil and natural gas reserves from unconventional formations. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CLR. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on Continental Resources in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $60.00 price target on Continental Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Continental Resources from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, KLR Group lowered Continental Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.58.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) opened at 47.18 on Monday. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.01. The firm’s market cap is $17.48 billion.

In other news, SVP Gary E. Gould sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $436,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John D. Hart sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $156,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 76.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 54.6% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 2,295.9% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 14.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the second quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the second quarter worth about $208,000. 23.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company with properties in the North, South and East regions of the United States. The North region consists of properties north of Kansas and west of the Mississippi River and includes North Dakota Bakken, Montana Bakken and the Red River units.

