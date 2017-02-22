Continental AG (CTTAY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday. They currently have $46.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Continental AG manufactures tires, automotive parts and industrial products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Chassis and Safety segment, which develops and produces systems for the automotive industry; Powertrain segment, which integrates system solutions for the powertrain and vehicles of all categories; Interior segment, which offers solutions for information management in order to network drivers and passengers with their own and other vehicles, Tires segment, which offers tires for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction side vehicles, industrial vehicles, bicycles and motorcycles and ContiTech segment, which develops products made from rubber and plastic. Continental AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a buy rating on shares of Continental AG in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Continental AG in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a sell rating on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC assumed coverage on shares of Continental AG in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Continental AG from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental AG has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) opened at 40.95 on Friday. Continental AG has a 12 month low of $34.14 and a 12 month high of $45.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.23 and a 200 day moving average of $39.82. The company has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.36.

"Continental AG (CTTAY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research" was first posted by Chaffey Breeze

Continental AG Company Profile

Continental AG is an automotive supplier. The Company’s segments include Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech and Other/consolidation. The Chassis & Safety division develops, produces and markets intelligent systems. The Chassis & Safety division consists of four business units: Vehicle Dynamics, Hydraulic Brake Systems, Passive Safety & Sensorics, and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems.

