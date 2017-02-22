Constellation Software Inc. (CSU) PT Raised to C$650.00 at Scotiabank

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$630.00 to C$650.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. RBC Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$635.00 to C$700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Constellation Software in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upped their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$575.00 to C$600.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$610.00 to C$620.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$635.00 to C$655.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$639.38.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) opened at 627.00 on Monday. Constellation Software has a 1-year low of $457.67 and a 1-year high of $650.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $596.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $592.94. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion and a PE ratio of 64.25.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc is a Canada-based company, which provides enterprise software solutions. The Company acquires, manages and builds vertical market software (VMS) businesses. The Company operates through two segments: public sector and private sector. The public sector segment includes businesses focused on government and government-related customers.

