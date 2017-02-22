Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Conifex Timber Inc (TSE:CFF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, StockTargetPrices.com reports. The brokerage currently has C$4.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$3.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CFF. Raymond James Financial, Inc. cut their target price on shares of Conifex Timber from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$3.75 target price on shares of Conifex Timber in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Conifex Timber from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Conifex Timber from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Conifex Timber currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.65.

Shares of Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) opened at 3.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $68.89 million and a P/E ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average of $3.18. Conifex Timber has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $3.74.

“Conifex Timber Inc (CFF) Upgraded at Royal Bank Of Canada” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/conifex-timber-inc-cff-upgraded-at-royal-bank-of-canada.html.

Conifex Timber Company Profile

Conifex Timber Inc is a Canada-based forestry company. The Company operates two business segments: Lumber and Bioenergy. The Lumber segment includes timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, and the manufacture, sale and distribution of dimension lumber. The Lumber segment operates approximately three sawmill complexes in British Columbia, over one in Fort St.

Receive News & Ratings for Conifex Timber Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifex Timber Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.