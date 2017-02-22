ConforMIS, Inc. (CFMS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ConforMIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “ConforMIS, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops, manufacture and sells joint replacement implants. The Company’s iFit technology platform consists of iFit Design, iFit Printing and iFit Just-in-Time Delivery. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany and the United Kingdom. The Company serves orthopedic surgeons, hospitals and other medical facilities and patients. ConforMIS, Inc. is based in Bedford, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CFMS. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $13.00 price objective on ConforMIS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of ConforMIS in a research report on Friday, November 4th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of ConforMIS in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $12.00 price target on ConforMIS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.61.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) opened at 5.69 on Monday. ConforMIS has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $13.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.61. The company’s market capitalization is $246.94 million.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 million. ConforMIS had a negative return on equity of 46.41% and a negative net margin of 73.53%. Equities analysts forecast that ConforMIS will post ($1.34) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ConforMIS news, Director Philipp Lang sold 30,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $264,177.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 520,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,494.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Cerveny sold 3,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $30,657.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,633.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 877,058 shares of company stock worth $7,421,366 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Papp L Roy & Associates purchased a new stake in ConforMIS during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Trent Capital Management Inc. NC purchased a new stake in ConforMIS during the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConforMIS during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in ConforMIS during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in ConforMIS during the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.63% of the company’s stock.

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company that uses its iFit Image-to-Implant technology platform to develop, manufacture and sell joint replacement implants. The Company’s products include iTotal CR, which is the cruciate-retaining, customized total knee replacement system to restore the natural shape of a patient’s knee; iTotal PS, which is the posterior cruciate ligament substituting, or posterior-stabilized, customized total knee replacement product to restore the natural shape of a patient’s knee; iDuo, which is the customized bicompartmental knee replacement system, and iUni, which is the customized unicompartmental knee replacement product for treatment of the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

