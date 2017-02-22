CONE Midstream Partners LP (CNNX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CONE Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “CONE Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets. The Company’s initial assets include natural gas gathering pipelines and compression and dehydration facilities, condensate gathering, collection, separation and stabilization facilities. CONE Midstream Partners LP is based in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of CONE Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.55.

CONE Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNNX) opened at 23.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.69. CONE Midstream Partners has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $25.56.

CONE Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.00. The firm earned $57.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.48 million. CONE Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 39.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CONE Midstream Partners will post $1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.2724 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from CONE Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. CONE Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.55%.

In other CONE Midstream Partners news, Director Angela A. Minas bought 5,000 shares of CONE Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,126. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in CONE Midstream Partners by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 184,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in CONE Midstream Partners by 11.1% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 632,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after buying an additional 63,264 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in CONE Midstream Partners by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 56,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in CONE Midstream Partners by 74.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,145,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,739,000 after buying an additional 489,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in CONE Midstream Partners by 1.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 44.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CONE Midstream Partners Company Profile

CONE Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership formed between CONSOL Energy Inc (CONSOL) and Noble Energy, Inc (Noble Energy). The Company owns, operates, develops and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets to service CONSOL’s and Noble Energy’s production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

