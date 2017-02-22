Computer Task Group, Incorporated (CTG) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.04-0.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $76-78 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.66 million.Computer Task Group, also updated its FY17 guidance to $0.19-0.29 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Computer Task Group, in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) opened at 5.39 on Wednesday. The company’s market capitalization is $87.35 million. Computer Task Group, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $5.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.54.

Computer Task Group, (NASDAQ:CTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Computer Task Group, had a positive return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 9.85%. The firm earned $77.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Computer Task Group, Incorporated will post $0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Computer Task Group,

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (CTG) is an information technology (IT) solutions and staffing services company. The Company primarily operates in the segment of providing IT services to its clients. The Company has operations in North America and Europe. The Company is engaged in providing IT services, including IT Solutions, and IT and other Staffing.

