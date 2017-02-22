Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.72 on March 15th

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.72 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Compass Minerals International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) opened at 77.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.59 and its 200-day moving average is $76.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.51. Compass Minerals International has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $84.40.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.24. The firm earned $443.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.66 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International will post $3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

“Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.72 on March 15th” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/compass-minerals-international-inc-cmp-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-72-on-march-15th.html.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in producing and marketing essential minerals, including salt, sulfate of potash (SOP) specialty fertilizer, magnesium chloride and micronutrients. It operates through two segments, which include salt and plant nutrition.

