Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (SBS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (NYSE:SBS) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,262,615 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the January 13th total of 2,104,449 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,235,218 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBS. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (NYSE:SBS) opened at 10.94 on Wednesday. Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $11.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average is $9.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBS. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,083,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,698,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,724,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,370,000 after buying an additional 161,258 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC raised its position in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 373.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 300,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo-SABESP is a water and sewage service provider. The Company provides water and sewage services to a range of residential, commercial, industrial and governmental customers in over 360 municipalities in the state of Sao Paulo, including the city of Sao Paulo.

