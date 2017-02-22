Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) Issues FY17 Earnings Guidance

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.30-1.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.61.

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) opened at 9.23 on Wednesday. The company’s market cap is $1.02 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average is $7.97. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $17.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CYH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a hold rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $11.75) on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays PLC reissued a hold rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Health Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Avondale Partners reissued a market perform rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Community Health Systems has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.66.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc is an operator of general acute care hospitals in communities. The Company provides healthcare services through the hospitals that it owns and operates and affiliated businesses in non-urban and selected urban markets throughout the United States. The Company operates through two segments: hospital operations and home care agencies operations.

