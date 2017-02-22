Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (CXP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on March 15th

Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) opened at 23.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.17. Columbia Property Trust has a 1-year low of $19.86 and a 1-year high of $24.63. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The company earned $105.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Columbia Property Trust will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CXP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. CIBC upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. The Company conducts business through Columbia Property Trust Operating Partnership, L.P. (Columbia Property Trust OP), which acquires, develops, owns, leases and operates real properties through subsidiaries or through joint ventures.

