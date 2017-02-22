CIBC upgraded shares of Colliers International Group Inc (NDAQ:CIGI) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, StockTargetPrices.com reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of Colliers International Group (NDAQ:CIGI) opened at 46.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.98 and its 200-day moving average is $39.15. Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of $32.14 and a 12-month high of $47.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34.

This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/colliers-international-group-inc-cigi-upgraded-to-sector-outperform-at-cibc.html.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company’s primary services are outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. The Company’s segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.