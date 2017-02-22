CIBC upgraded shares of Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIGI) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James Financial, Inc. increased their price objective on Colliers International Group from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Colliers International Group from C$41.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) opened at 60.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58. Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of $42.80 and a 52-week high of $61.49.

This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/colliers-international-group-inc-cigi-stock-rating-upgraded-by-cibc.html.

