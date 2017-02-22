Colliers International Group Inc (NDAQ:CIGI) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, StockTargetPrices.com reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial, Inc. boosted their price target on Colliers International Group from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. CIBC upgraded Colliers International Group from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Colliers International Group from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of Colliers International Group (NDAQ:CIGI) opened at 46.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 26.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.15. Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of $32.14 and a 1-year high of $47.10.

This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/colliers-international-group-inc-cigi-pt-raised-to-66-00.html.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company’s primary services are outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. The Company’s segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.