Colfax Corporation (CFX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Over the last one month, Colfax's shares outperformed the Zacks categorized Machinery General Industrial industry. Also, we believe that Colfax holds solid long-term potential, backed by a diversified product portfolio and exposure to emerging markets. Also, the company has initiated certain cost-saving strategies that will enable it to mitigate the ill effects of weak end-markets. In fourth-quarter 2016, the company's earnings of $0.46 exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.44. For 2017, the company reaffirmed its earnings forecast at $1.55-$1.70 per share range, representing 7% growth over 2016. Also, the company announced that it is on track to deliver roughly $50 million in cost savings from its restructuring efforts. Over the last 30 days, earnings estimates for the stock improved for both 2017 and 2018.”

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CFX. Barclays PLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Colfax Corporation in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Colfax Corporation from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Colfax Corporation from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Colfax Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, RBC Capital Markets upgraded shares of Colfax Corporation from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.14.

Shares of Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) opened at 39.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 1.52. Colfax Corporation has a one year low of $24.37 and a one year high of $41.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.17.

Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company earned $930 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.83 million. Colfax Corporation had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.02%. Colfax Corporation’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Colfax Corporation will post $1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stephen Wittig sold 22,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $845,759.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,099.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 16,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $622,140.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax Corporation during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax Corporation during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax Corporation during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax Corporation during the third quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Colfax Corporation by 15.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Corporation Company Profile

Colfax Corporation is an industrial manufacturing and engineering company. The Company provides gas and fluid-handling and fabrication technology products and services to commercial and governmental customers around the world under Howden, ESAB and Colfax Fluid Handling brand names. The Company’s segments include Gas and Fluid Handling, and Fabrication Technology.

