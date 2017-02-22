Cognex Co. (CGNX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a $81.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.50% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cognex Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets machine vision systems that are used to automate a wide range of manufacturing processes where vision is required. Cognex machine vision systems consist of two primary elements: a computer, which serves as a machine vision engine, and software that processes and analyzes images. When connected to a video camera, the machine vision system captures images and extracts information, which determines appropriate action for other equipment in the manufacturing process. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CGNX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, February 17th. J P Morgan Chase & Co assumed coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Cognex in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.61.

Shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) opened at 76.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.82. Cognex has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $78.90.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company earned $129.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognex will post $1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.13%.

In other news, CFO Richard Morin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $181,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,898 shares in the company, valued at $235,400.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Robinson J sold 25,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $1,569,462.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,250 shares of company stock worth $3,610,483. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Cognex by 1,140.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Cognex by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Cognex during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP bought a new position in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation (Cognex) is a provider of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks, primarily in manufacturing processes, where vision is required. The Company’s machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

