CNB Financial Corporation (CCNE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on March 15th

CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Shares of CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) opened at 25.29 on Wednesday. CNB Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $28.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CNB Financial Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

In other CNB Financial Corporation news, Director Jeffrey S. Powell sold 66,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $1,635,308.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,981.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey S. Powell sold 5,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $129,948.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,572. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,884,659. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Corporation Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company provides a range of banking and related services through its subsidiary, CNB Bank (the Bank). In addition, the Bank provides trust and asset management services, including the administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans and other employee benefit plans, as well as a range of wealth management services.

