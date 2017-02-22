Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup Inc. lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank AG lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 60.0% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 4,354,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,011,000 after buying an additional 1,633,120 shares during the last quarter. Honeywell International Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Honeywell International Inc. now owns 1,105,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,086,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 149.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 53,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 31,929 shares during the last quarter. Airain ltd raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1,605.5% in the second quarter. Airain ltd now owns 256,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after buying an additional 241,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,325,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,482,000 after buying an additional 173,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) opened at 38.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.36. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $18.34 and a 12-month high of $38.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.43 and a 200-day moving average of $30.05.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post $2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc is a retail bank holding company in the United States. The Company offers a range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, institutions and companies. The Company operates in two segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Company’s Consumer Banking serves retail customers and small businesses.

