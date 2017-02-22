First Quantum Minerals Limited (LON:FQM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals Limited in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 333 ($4.15).

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Limited (LON:FQM) opened at 449.00 on Monday. First Quantum Minerals Limited has a one year low of GBX 107.00 and a one year high of GBX 990.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 449.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 303.20.

“Citigroup Inc. Reiterates Buy Rating for First Quantum Minerals Limited (FQM)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/citigroup-inc-reiterates-buy-rating-for-first-quantum-minerals-limited-fqm.html.

About First Quantum Minerals Limited

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. is an international mining company. The Company is engaged in mineral exploration, mine engineering and construction, development and mining. It produces copper in concentrate, copper cathode, nickel in concentrate, gold, zinc, platinum-group elements (PGE) and pyrite. Its operations and development projects are located in Zambia, Mauritania, Spain, Turkey, Finland, Australia, Panama, Peru and Argentina.

