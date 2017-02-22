Citigroup Inc. reissued their buy rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CCH. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,120 ($26.41) target price on shares of Coca Cola HBC AG in a report on Thursday, January 19th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.67) price objective on shares of Coca Cola HBC AG in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 1,630 ($20.31) price objective on shares of Coca Cola HBC AG in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC decreased their price objective on Coca Cola HBC AG from GBX 2,100 ($26.16) to GBX 1,900 ($23.67) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC AG in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coca Cola HBC AG presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,753.83 ($21.85).

Shares of Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) opened at 1985.00 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 7.20 billion. Coca Cola HBC AG has a 52 week low of GBX 1,286.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,992.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,819.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,738.52.

“Citigroup Inc. Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Coca Cola HBC AG (CCH)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/citigroup-inc-reaffirms-buy-rating-for-coca-cola-hbc-ag-cch.html.

In related news, insider Dimitris Lois bought 114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,669 ($20.79) per share, for a total transaction of £1,902.66 ($2,370.62). Also, insider SANDA PAREZANOVIC bought 39 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,893 ($23.59) per share, with a total value of £738.27 ($919.85). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 195 shares of company stock valued at $340,113.

Coca Cola HBC AG Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in the production, sales and distribution of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages, under franchise from The Coca-Cola Company. The Company’s segments include Established markets, including Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland and Switzerland; Developing markets, including Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia and Slovenia, and Emerging markets, including Armenia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, FYROM, Moldova, Montenegro, Nigeria, Romania, Russian Federation, Serbia and Ukraine.

