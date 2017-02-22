Citigroup Inc. Lowers Mediclinic International PLC (MDC) Price Target to GBX 860

Mediclinic International PLC (LON:MDC) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from GBX 890 ($11.09) to GBX 860 ($10.72) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc.’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MDC. Jefferies Group LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Mediclinic International PLC from GBX 741 ($9.23) to GBX 639 ($7.96) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Macquarie raised shares of Mediclinic International PLC to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 830 ($10.34) to GBX 860 ($10.72) in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mediclinic International PLC from GBX 1,120 ($13.95) to GBX 1,045 ($13.02) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc dropped their price objective on shares of Mediclinic International PLC from GBX 920 ($11.46) to GBX 745 ($9.28) and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 901.89 ($11.24).

Shares of Mediclinic International PLC (LON:MDC) opened at 754.00 on Wednesday. The company’s market cap is GBX 5.56 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 795.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 863.02. Mediclinic International PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 675.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,125.00.

In other Mediclinic International PLC news, insider Alan Grieve bought 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 734 ($9.15) per share, for a total transaction of £8,455.68 ($10,535.36).

Mediclinic International PLC Company Profile

Mediclinic International plc is an international private healthcare provider. The Company’s segments include Mediclinic Southern Africa, Mediclinic Switzerland, Mediclinic Middle East, United Kingdom and Corporate. It focuses on providing acute care and multidisciplinary healthcare services. It has interest in Spire Healthcare, a United Kingdom-based private healthcare company.

