Shares of Cineplex Inc (TSE:CGX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$56.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on CGX. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 price target on shares of Cineplex in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 price target on shares of Cineplex in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. RBC Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

“Cineplex Inc (CGX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/cineplex-inc-cgx-given-consensus-recommendation-of-buy-by-analysts.html.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) opened at 50.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.13 and a 200-day moving average of $51.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74. Cineplex has a 52 week low of $48.26 and a 52 week high of $53.41.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc is a Canada-based entertainment company. The Company operates through two segments: Exhibition and Media. The Exhibition segment offers box office services, food service, gaming services, theatre rentals and digital commerce rental and sales. The Media segment consists of Cineplex Media, which consists of in-theatre advertising, pre-show, showtime, magazine and lobby advertising, and Cineplex Digital Media (CDM), which is associated with the design, installation and operations of digital signage networks.

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.