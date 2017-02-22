Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA (ML) PT Set at €116.00 by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)

Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA (EPA:ML) has been given a €116.00 ($123.40) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ML. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €120.00 ($127.66) target price on Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €115.00 ($122.34) target price on Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. HSBC Holdings plc set a €107.50 ($114.36) target price on Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Societe Generale set a €110.00 ($117.02) target price on Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays PLC set a €88.00 ($93.62) target price on Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €104.59 ($111.26).

Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA (EPA:ML) opened at 106.95 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €103.57 and a 200 day moving average price of €99.81. The stock has a market capitalization of €19.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.85. Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA has a 1-year low of €79.80 and a 1-year high of €107.90.

About Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA

Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SCA (Michelin SCA) is a France-based company, which is mainly engaged in the manufacture and distribution of tires for a variety of vehicles. In addition, it publishes maps and guides, and offers digital products and services. The Company’s main activity is the production of tires for passenger cars, two-wheeled vehicles, trucks, agricultural equipment and aircraft, among others, which are sold through such distribution divisions as Euromaster in Europe and TCI in the United States.

