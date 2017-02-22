CIBC Raises Bombardier, Inc. (BBD.B) Price Target to C$2.75

Bombardier, Inc. (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BBD.B. Citigroup Inc. lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$2.07 to C$2.40 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bombardier from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$1.75 target price on shares of Bombardier in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$2.75 target price on shares of Bombardier in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$1.81 to C$1.91 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$2.53.

This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/cibc-raises-bombardier-inc-bbd-b-price-target-to-c2-75.html.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc is a manufacturer of transportation equipment, such as business and commercial aircraft, aircraft structural components and rail transportation equipment and systems, and is a provider of related services. The Company operates through four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation.

