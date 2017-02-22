CIBC Lowers Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (CHP.UN) to Neutral

CIBC cut shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning. CIBC currently has C$15.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of C$14.75.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$14.25 price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$14.50 price objective (up from C$14.25) on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a hold rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$14.69.

About Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, managing and developing retail and commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio includes over 520 properties with a total gross leasable area of approximately 40 million square feet.

