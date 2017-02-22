HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Chromadex Corp (OTCMKTS:CDXC) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of Chromadex Corp in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Chromadex Corp (OTCMKTS:CDXC) opened at 2.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average of $2.99. The stock’s market capitalization is $106.51 million. Chromadex Corp has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $6.18.

“Chromadex Corp (CDXC) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/chromadex-corp-cdxc-earns-buy-rating-from-hc-wainwright.html.

About Chromadex Corp

Chromadex Corporation and its subsidiaries ChromaDex, Inc, ChromaDex Analytics, Inc and Spherix Consulting, Inc provide research and quality-control products and services to the natural products industry. The Company allows its business units to discover, acquire, develop and commercialize ingredient technologies that address the dietary supplement, food, beverage, skin care and pharmaceutical markets.

