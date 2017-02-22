Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (CHP.UN) PT Raised to C$14.50

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.25 to C$14.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.25 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. RBC Capital Markets lifted their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.25 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins lifted their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.69.

This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/choice-properties-real-est-invstmnt-trst-chp-un-pt-raised-to-c14-50.html.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Company Profile

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, managing and developing retail and commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio includes over 520 properties with a total gross leasable area of approximately 40 million square feet.

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.